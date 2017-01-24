Brave History January 24th, 2017 - SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, SKID ROW, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!
January 24, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 64th Birthday Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953
Happy 50th Birthday John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967
Happy 49th Birthday Michael Kiske (UNISONIC, HELLOWEEN) − January 24th, 1968
Happy 28th Birthday SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989
Happy 22nd Birthday VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995
Happy 12th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005
Happy 5th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux - January 24th, 2011
ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now - January 24th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Becoming - January 24th, 2012
OPERA IX - Strix Maledictae In Aeternum - January 24th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire - January 24th, 2014
ELYSION’s Someplace Better - January 24th, 2014