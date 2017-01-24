Brave History January 24th, 2017 - SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, SKID ROW, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!

January 24, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities saxon dream theater helloween skid row van halen dark tranquillity lamb of god lacuna coil primal fear

Brave History January 24th, 2017 - SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, SKID ROW, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!

Happy 64th Birthday Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953

Happy 50th Birthday John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967

Happy 49th Birthday Michael Kiske (UNISONIC, HELLOWEEN) − January 24th, 1968

Happy 28th Birthday SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989

Happy 22nd Birthday VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995

Happy 12th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005

Happy 5th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday
ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux - January 24th, 2011
ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now - January 24th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Becoming - January 24th, 2012
OPERA IX - Strix Maledictae In Aeternum - January 24th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday
CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire - January 24th, 2014
ELYSION’s Someplace Better - January 24th, 2014

Featured Audio

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews