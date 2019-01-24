Brave History January 24th, 2019 - SKID ROW, SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!
January 24, 2019, 43 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989
Happy 66th Birthday Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953
Happy 52nd Birthday John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967
Happy 51st Birthday Michael Kiske (UNISONIC, HELLOWEEN) − January 24th, 1968
Happy 24th Birthday VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995
Happy 14th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005
Happy 7th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday
ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux - January 24th, 2011
ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now - January 24th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Becoming - January 24th, 2012
OPERA IX - Strix Maledictae In Aeternum - January 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday
CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire - January 24th, 2014
ELYSION’s Someplace Better - January 24th, 2014