Brave History January 24th, 2020 - SKID ROW, SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!
January 24, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 31st Birthday SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989
Happy 67th Birthday Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953
Happy 53rd Birthday John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967
Happy 52nd Birthday Michael Kiske (UNISONIC, HELLOWEEN) − January 24th, 1968
Happy 25th Birthday VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995
Happy 15th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 15th Birthday STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday
ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux - January 24th, 2011
ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now - January 24th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Becoming - January 24th, 2012
OPERA IX - Strix Maledictae In Aeternum - January 24th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday
CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire - January 24th, 2014
ELYSION’s Someplace Better - January 24th, 2014