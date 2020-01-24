Brave History January 24th, 2020 - SKID ROW, SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989



Happy 67th Birthday Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953



Happy 53rd Birthday John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967



Happy 52nd Birthday Michael Kiske (UNISONIC, HELLOWEEN) − January 24th, 1968



Happy 25th Birthday VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995



Happy 15th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005



Happy 8th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005

Happy 14th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday

ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux - January 24th, 2011

ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now - January 24th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday

ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Becoming - January 24th, 2012

OPERA IX - Strix Maledictae In Aeternum - January 24th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday

CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire - January 24th, 2014

ELYSION’s Someplace Better - January 24th, 2014