Brave History January 27th, 2017 - IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, FAITH NO MORE, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!

January 27, 2017, 27 minutes ago

Happy 60th Birthday Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957

Happy 73rd Birthday Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944

Happy 66th Birthday Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951

Happy 57th Birthday Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960

Happy 55th Birthday Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962

Happy 49th Birthday Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968

Happy 44th Birthday Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973

Happy 27th Birthday SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990

Happy 18th Birthday EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999

Happy 13th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004

Happy 5th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases "Faceless" Video

