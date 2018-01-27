Brave History January 27th, 2018 - FAITH NO MORE, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!
January 27, 2018, 8 hours ago
Happy 50th Birthday Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968
Happy 74th Birthday Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944
Happy 67th Birthday Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951
Happy 61st Birthday Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957
Happy 58th Birthday Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960
Happy 56th Birthday Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962
Happy 45th Birthday Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973
Happy 28th Birthday SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990
Happy 19th Birthday EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999
Happy 14th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004
Happy 6th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE’s He Saw It Comin’ – January 27th, 2017
Happy 1st Birthday KREATOR’s Gods Of Violence – January 27th, 2017
Happy 1st Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY’s Smash – January 27th, 2017
Happy 1st Birthday XANDRIA’s Theater Of Dimensions – January 27th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday
BEHEADED’s Beast Incarnate – January 27th, 2017
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ The Resilient – January 27th, 2017
CHROME MOLLY’s Hoodoo Voodoo – January 27th, 2017
CODE’s Lost Signal (EP) – January 27th, 2017
HOUR OF PENANCE’s Cast The First Stone – January 27th, 2017
KROKUS’ Big Rocks – January 27th, 2017
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Echoes Of The Aftermath – January 27th, 2017