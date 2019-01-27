Brave History January 27th, 2019 - FAITH NO MORE, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!

Happy 51st Birthday Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968



Happy 75th Birthday Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944



Happy 68th Birthday Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951



Happy 62nd Birthday Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957



Happy 59th Birthday Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960



Happy 57th Birthday Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962



Happy 46th Birthday Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973



Happy 29th Birthday SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990



Happy 20th Birthday EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004



Happy 7th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE’s He Saw It Comin’ – January 27th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday KREATOR’s Gods Of Violence – January 27th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY’s Smash – January 27th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday XANDRIA’s Theater Of Dimensions – January 27th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012

SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday

KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014

HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014

TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday

BEHEADED’s Beast Incarnate – January 27th, 2017

BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ The Resilient – January 27th, 2017

CHROME MOLLY’s Hoodoo Voodoo – January 27th, 2017

CODE’s Lost Signal (EP) – January 27th, 2017

HOUR OF PENANCE’s Cast The First Stone – January 27th, 2017

KROKUS’ Big Rocks – January 27th, 2017

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Echoes Of The Aftermath – January 27th, 2017