January 27, 2019, 32 minutes ago

Brave History January 27th, 2019 - FAITH NO MORE, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!

Happy 51st Birthday Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968

Happy 75th Birthday Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944

Happy 68th Birthday Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951

Happy 62nd Birthday Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957

Happy 59th Birthday Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960

Happy 57th Birthday Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962

Happy 46th Birthday Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973

Happy 29th Birthday SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990

Happy 20th Birthday EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999

Happy 15th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004

Happy 7th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE’s He Saw It Comin’ – January 27th, 2017

Happy 2nd Birthday KREATOR’s Gods Of Violence – January 27th, 2017

Happy 2nd Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY’s Smash – January 27th, 2017

Happy 2nd Birthday XANDRIA’s Theater Of Dimensions – January 27th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday
BEHEADED’s Beast Incarnate – January 27th, 2017
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ The Resilient – January 27th, 2017
CHROME MOLLY’s Hoodoo Voodoo – January 27th, 2017
CODE’s Lost Signal (EP) – January 27th, 2017
HOUR OF PENANCE’s Cast The First Stone – January 27th, 2017
KROKUS’ Big Rocks – January 27th, 2017
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Echoes Of The Aftermath – January 27th, 2017



FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

