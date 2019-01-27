Brave History January 27th, 2019 - FAITH NO MORE, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, BLACK N BLUE, KEEL, CRYSTAL BALL, SLAUGHTER, EDGUY, PIG DESTROYER, BLIND GUARDIAN, SKINDRED, PERIPHERY, VENOM, And More!
January 27, 2019, 32 minutes ago
Happy 51st Birthday Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968
Happy 75th Birthday Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944
Happy 68th Birthday Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951
Happy 62nd Birthday Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957
Happy 59th Birthday Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960
Happy 57th Birthday Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962
Happy 46th Birthday Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973
Happy 29th Birthday SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990
Happy 20th Birthday EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999
Happy 15th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004
Happy 7th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE’s He Saw It Comin’ – January 27th, 2017
Happy 2nd Birthday KREATOR’s Gods Of Violence – January 27th, 2017
Happy 2nd Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY’s Smash – January 27th, 2017
Happy 2nd Birthday XANDRIA’s Theater Of Dimensions – January 27th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday
BEHEADED’s Beast Incarnate – January 27th, 2017
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ The Resilient – January 27th, 2017
CHROME MOLLY’s Hoodoo Voodoo – January 27th, 2017
CODE’s Lost Signal (EP) – January 27th, 2017
HOUR OF PENANCE’s Cast The First Stone – January 27th, 2017
KROKUS’ Big Rocks – January 27th, 2017
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Echoes Of The Aftermath – January 27th, 2017