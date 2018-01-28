Brave History January 28th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT, OBITUARY, TRAFFIC, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, DECREPIT BIRTH, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986



Happy 55th Birthday Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963



Happy 52nd Birthday Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966



Happy 48th Birthday Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970



R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005





R.I.P. Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017



R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009



Happy 35th Birthday TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983



Happy 22nd Birthday DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996



Happy 10th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008



Happy 4th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014