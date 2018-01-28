Brave History January 28th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT, OBITUARY, TRAFFIC, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, DECREPIT BIRTH, METALLICA, And More!
January 28, 2018, 8 hours ago
Happy 32nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986
Happy 55th Birthday Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963
Happy 52nd Birthday Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966
Happy 48th Birthday Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970
R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005
R.I.P. Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017
R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009
Happy 35th Birthday TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983
Happy 22nd Birthday DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996
Happy 10th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014