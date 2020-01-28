Brave History January 28th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT, OBITUARY, TRAFFIC, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, DECREPIT BIRTH, METALLICA, And More!
January 28, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Happy 34th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986
Happy 57th Birthday Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963
Happy 54th Birthday Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966
Happy 50th Birthday Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970
R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005
R.I.P. Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017
R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009
Happy 37th Birthday TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983
Happy 24th Birthday DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996
Happy 12th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014