Brave History January 29th, 2017 - QUEENSRŸCHE, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, LACUNA COIL, DREAM THEATER, KING DIAMOND, OVERKILL, GAMMA RAY, CIRCLE II CIRLCE, AVANTASIA, PRIMAL FEAR, PRONG, And More!
January 29, 2017, 12 minutes ago
Happy 55th Birthday Bassist Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1962
Happy 65th Birthday Drummer Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES) - January 29th, 1952
R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985
Happy 54th Birthday Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963
Happy 26th Birthday Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991
Happy 16th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001
Happy 15th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002
Happy 15th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002
Happy 9th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
CREMATORY’s Infinity – January 29th, 2010
EXCALION’s High Time – January 29th, 2010
Happy 4th Birthday
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP) – January 29th, 2013
THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP) – January 29th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday
AMORAL’s In Sequence – January 29th, 2016
BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash – January 29th, 2016
BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound – January 29th, 2016
CONAN’s Revengeance – January 29th, 2016
EXUMER’s The Raging Tides – January 29th, 2016
MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate – January 29th, 2016