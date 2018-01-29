Brave History January 29th, 2018 - QUEENSRŸCHE, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, LACUNA COIL, DREAM THEATER, KING DIAMOND, OVERKILL, GAMMA RAY, CIRCLE II CIRLCE, AVANTASIA, PRIMAL FEAR, PRONG, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday Bassist Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1962



Happy 66th Birthday Drummer Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES) - January 29th, 1952



R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985



Happy 55th Birthday Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963



Happy 27th Birthday Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991



Happy 17th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001



Happy 16th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002



Happy 16th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002



Happy 10th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016



Happy 2nd Birthday DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016



Happy 2nd Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016



Happy 2nd Birthday PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016



Happy 2nd Birthday SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

CREMATORY’s Infinity – January 29th, 2010

EXCALION’s High Time – January 29th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP) – January 29th, 2013

THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP) – January 29th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday

AMORAL’s In Sequence – January 29th, 2016

BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash – January 29th, 2016

BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound – January 29th, 2016

CONAN’s Revengeance – January 29th, 2016

EXUMER’s The Raging Tides – January 29th, 2016

MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate – January 29th, 2016