Brave History January 29th, 2020 - QUEENSRŸCHE, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, LACUNA COIL, DREAM THEATER, KING DIAMOND, OVERKILL, GAMMA RAY, CIRCLE II CIRLCE, AVANTASIA, PRIMAL FEAR, PRONG, And More!
January 29, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 58th Birthday Bassist Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1962
Happy 68th Birthday Drummer Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES) - January 29th, 1952
R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985
Happy 66th Birthday Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963
Happy 29th Birthday Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991
Happy 19th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001
Happy 18th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002
Happy 18th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002
Happy 12th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
CREMATORY’s Infinity – January 29th, 2010
EXCALION’s High Time – January 29th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP) – January 29th, 2013
THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP) – January 29th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday
AMORAL’s In Sequence – January 29th, 2016
BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash – January 29th, 2016
BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound – January 29th, 2016
CONAN’s Revengeance – January 29th, 2016
EXUMER’s The Raging Tides – January 29th, 2016
MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate – January 29th, 2016