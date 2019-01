Brave History January 31st, 2019 - SLAYER, SEX PISTOLS, WHITESNAKE, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SIX FEET UNDER, And More!

January 31, 2019, an hour ago

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013



Happy 63rd Birthday John Joseph Lydon/Johnny Rotten (SEX PISTOLS) - January 31st, 1956



Happy 65th Birthday Adrian Vandenberg (VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, WHITESNAKE, VANDENBERG) - January 31st, 1954



Happy 56th Birthday Anthony "Tony" Nichols (MELIAH RAGE) − January 31st, 1963



Happy 30th Birthday WARRANT’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich - January 31st, 1989



Happy 25th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Cross Purposes - January 31st, 1994



Happy 18th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Sounding The Seventh Trumpet - January 31st, 2001



Happy 8th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Wake The Night! Live In Germany (DVD) – January 31st, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday EKTOMORF’s Retribution – January 31st, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday GRAND MAGUS’ Triumph And Power – January 31st, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday MAYAN’s Antagonise – January 31st, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday MACABRE’s Grim Scary Tales – January 31st, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

ASTRAL DOORS’ Jerusalem – January 31st, 2012

AZAGAHL’s Nemesis – January 31st, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ By The Black Sea (DVD) – January 31st, 2014