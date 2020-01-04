Brave History January 4th, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, L.A. GUNS, THE DOORS, THIN LIZZY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, VIRGIN STEELE, PRETTY MAIDS, And More!

January 4, 2020, 36 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities the doors thin lizzy type o negative virgin steele pretty maids judas priest l.a. guns

Happy 36th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - January 4th, 1984

Happy 32nd Birthday L.A. GUNS’ L.A. Guns - January 4th, 1988

Happy 53rd Birthday THE DOORS’ The Doors - January 4th, 1967

R.I.P. Philip Parris "Phil" Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 – January 4th, 1986

R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 – April 14th, 2010

Happy 59th Birthday David DeFeis (VIRGIN STEELE) - January 4th, 1961

Happy 56th Birthday Michael Fast (PRETTY MAIDS) − January 4th, 1964

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday TEXTURES’ Extracts 2004 - 2009 - January 4th, 2010



