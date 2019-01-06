Brave History January 6th, 2019 - AC/DC, LIVING COLOUR, TRIXTER, KITTIE, PINK FLOYD, ANTHRAX, ICED EARTH, JAMES LABRIE, HALESTORM!

January 6, 2019, 8 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities ac/dc living colour trixter kittie pink floyd anthrax iced earth james labrie

Brave History January 6th, 2019 - AC/DC, LIVING COLOUR, TRIXTER, KITTIE, PINK FLOYD, ANTHRAX, ICED EARTH, JAMES LABRIE, HALESTORM!

R.I.P Malcolm Young (AC/DC) − January 6th, 1953 - November 18th, 2017

Happy 59th Birthday - Muzz Skillings (LIVING COLOUR) - January 6th, 1960

Happy 52nd Birthday Pete Loran (TRIXTER) − January 6th, 1967

Happy 37th Birthday Morgan Lander (KITTIE) - January 6th, 1982

R.I.P. SYD BARRETT (PINK FLOYD) − January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006

R.I.P. Nicole Bogner (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS) – March 22nd 1984 – January 6th 2012

Happy 35th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Fistful Of Metal - January 6th, 1984

Happy 5th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Plagues Of Babylon – January 6th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday JAMES LABRIE’s I Will Not Break – January 6th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday HALESTORM’s Reanimate 3.0: The Covers EP – January 6th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday DESTROY DESTROY DESTROY’s Battle Sluts – January 6th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday ALCEST’s Les Voyages de l’Ame – January 6th, 2012



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Latest Reviews