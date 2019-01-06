Brave History January 6th, 2019 - AC/DC, LIVING COLOUR, TRIXTER, KITTIE, PINK FLOYD, ANTHRAX, ICED EARTH, JAMES LABRIE, HALESTORM!
January 6, 2019, 8 minutes ago
R.I.P Malcolm Young (AC/DC) − January 6th, 1953 - November 18th, 2017
Happy 59th Birthday - Muzz Skillings (LIVING COLOUR) - January 6th, 1960
Happy 52nd Birthday Pete Loran (TRIXTER) − January 6th, 1967
Happy 37th Birthday Morgan Lander (KITTIE) - January 6th, 1982
R.I.P. SYD BARRETT (PINK FLOYD) − January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006
R.I.P. Nicole Bogner (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS) – March 22nd 1984 – January 6th 2012
Happy 35th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Fistful Of Metal - January 6th, 1984
Happy 5th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Plagues Of Babylon – January 6th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday JAMES LABRIE’s I Will Not Break – January 6th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday HALESTORM’s Reanimate 3.0: The Covers EP – January 6th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday DESTROY DESTROY DESTROY’s Battle Sluts – January 6th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday ALCEST’s Les Voyages de l’Ame – January 6th, 2012