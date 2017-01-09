Brave History January 9th, 2017 - L.A. GUNS, JIMMY PAGE, NEW YORK DOLLS, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VAN HALEN, RUSH, DRAGONFORCE, SAXON, GRAVE DIGGER, IRON FIRE, And More!
January 9, 2017, 7 minutes ago
Happy 60th Birthday Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957
Happy 73rd Birthday JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944
Happy 67th Birthday David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950
Happy 52nd Birthday Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965
Happy 47th Birthday Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970
Happy 33rd Birthday VAN HALEN"s 1984 - January 9th, 1984
Happy 28th Birthday RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989
Happy 11th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009 -
Happy 4th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012 -
Happy 2nd Birthday
BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015
CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015