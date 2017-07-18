Brave History July 18th, 2017 - ANTHRAX, MEGADETH, BLOOD STAIN CHILD, CHROME DIVISION, AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, SEVEN WITCHES, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, And More!

July 18, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities anthrax megadeth blood stain child chrome division american head charge seven witches overkill philip h. anselmo

Happy 36th Birthday ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981

Happy 22nd Birthday MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995

Happy 10th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday CHROME DIVISION's Booze, Broads And Beelzebub - July 18th, 2008

Happy 18th Birthday AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999

Happy 4th Birthday PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 18th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

DARK MESSIAH Debut “No Soul To Sell”

Latest Reviews