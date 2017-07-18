Brave History July 18th, 2017 - ANTHRAX, MEGADETH, BLOOD STAIN CHILD, CHROME DIVISION, AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, SEVEN WITCHES, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, And More!
July 18, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 36th Birthday ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981
Happy 22nd Birthday MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995
Happy 10th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday CHROME DIVISION's Booze, Broads And Beelzebub - July 18th, 2008
Happy 18th Birthday AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999
Happy 4th Birthday PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 18th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014