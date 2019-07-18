Brave History July 18th, 2019 - ANTHRAX, MEGADETH, BLOOD STAIN CHILD, CHROME DIVISION, AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, SEVEN WITCHES, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, And More!
July 18, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 38th Birthday ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981
Happy 24th Birthday MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995
Happy 12th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday CHROME DIVISION's Booze, Broads And Beelzebub - July 18th, 2008
Happy 20th Birthday AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999
Happy 6th Birthday PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 18th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014