Brave History July 18th, 2020 - ANTHRAX, MEGADETH, BLOOD STAIN CHILD, CHROME DIVISION, AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, SEVEN WITCHES, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, And More!

July 18, 2020, 29 minutes ago

Happy 39th Birthday ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981

Happy 25th Birthday MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995

Happy 13th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday CHROME DIVISION's Booze, Broads And Beelzebub - July 18th, 2008

Happy 21st Birthday AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999

Happy 7th Birthday PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 18th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014



ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

