Brave History July 19th, 2020 - QUEEN, MACHINE HEAD, SYMPHONY X, CRADLE OF FILTH, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, IMMOLATION, QUIET RIOT, THE EYES OF A TRAITOR, DYING FETUS, TOXIC HOLOCAUST, CHELSEA GRIN, And POWERWOLF!
July 19, 2020, 43 minutes ago
Happy 73rd Birthday Brian May (QUEEN) - July 19th, 1947
Happy 53rd Birthday Robert Conrad "Robb" Flynn (MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE) - July 19th, 1967
Happy 48th Birthday Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALIN MOB,) - July 19th, 1971
Happy 47th Birthday Martin Powell (CRADLE OF FILTH, MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA) - July 19th, 1973
R.I.P. guitarist Allen Collins (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - (July 19th, 1952 – January 23rd, 1990)
Following a near-death car crash in 1986, Allen Collins died January 23, 1990 from chronic pneumonia, a complication of the paralysis.
Happy 29th Birthday IMMOLATION - Dawn Of Possession - July 19th, 1991
Happy 27th Birthday QUIET RIOT’s Terrified - July 19th, 1993
Happy 10th Birthday THE EYES OF A TRAITOR's Breathless - July 19th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday DYING FETUS’ History Repeats… - July 19th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Conjure And Command - July 19th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday CHELSEA GRIN - My Damnation - July 19th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday POWERWOLF’s Preachers Of The Night - July 19th, 2012
Happy 1st Birthday SABATON’s The Great War – July 19th, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 1st Birthday (July 19th, 2019)
CANCER’s Ballcutter (EP)
CROWN THE EMPIRE’s Sudden Sky
FLAW’s Vol IV: Because Of The Brave
JEROMES DREAM’s Untitled
SCOTT STAPP’s The Space Between The Shadows
THROUGH FIRE’s All Animal
WORMED’s Metaportal (EP)
WRECK AND REFERENCE’s Absolute Still Life