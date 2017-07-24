Brave History July 24th, 2017 - PANTERA, EXTREME, WINGER, PIG DESTROYER, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE RED CHORD, SLIPKNOT, JOE SATRIANI, LAMB OF GOD, SYMPHONY X, And More!
July 24, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 27th Birthday PANTERA - Cowboys From Hell - July 24th, 1990
Happy 56th Birthday Paul Geary (EXTREME) - July 24th, 1961
Happy 27th Birthday WINGER - In The Heart Of The Young - July 24th, 1990
Happy 16th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Prowler In The Yard - July 24th, 2001
Happy 16th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Greatest Hits - July 24th, 2001
Happy 10th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Prey For Eyes - July 24th, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Antennas To Hell - July 24th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday JOE SATRIANI's Shockwave Supernova - July 24th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday LAMB OF GOD's VII: Sturm Und Drang - July 24th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday SYMPHONY X's Underworld - July 24th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday EVERGREEN TERRACE's Wolfbiker - July 24th, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday OM's Advaitic Songs - July 24th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday
NORTHLANE's Node - July 24th, 2015
WE CAME AS ROMANS' We Came As Romans - July 24th, 2015