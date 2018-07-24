Brave History July 24th, 2018 - PANTERA, EXTREME, WINGER, PIG DESTROYER, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE RED CHORD, SLIPKNOT, JOE SATRIANI, LAMB OF GOD, SYMPHONY X, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday PANTERA - Cowboys From Hell - July 24th, 1990



Happy 57th Birthday Paul Geary (EXTREME) - July 24th, 1961



Happy 28th Birthday WINGER - In The Heart Of The Young - July 24th, 1990



Happy 17th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Prowler In The Yard - July 24th, 2001



Happy 17th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Greatest Hits - July 24th, 2001



Happy 11th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Prey For Eyes - July 24th, 2007



Happy 6th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Antennas To Hell - July 24th, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday JOE SATRIANI's Shockwave Supernova - July 24th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday LAMB OF GOD's VII: Sturm Und Drang - July 24th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday SYMPHONY X's Underworld - July 24th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday EVERGREEN TERRACE's Wolfbiker - July 24th, 2007

Happy 6th Birthday OM's Advaitic Songs - July 24th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday

NORTHLANE's Node - July 24th, 2015

WE CAME AS ROMANS' We Came As Romans - July 24th, 2015