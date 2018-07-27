Brave History July 27th, 2018 - METALLICA, RAINBOW, KILL DEVIL HILL, DANGEROUS TOYS, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, AC/DC, PANTERA, QUIET RIOT, MORTIFICATION, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DECREPIT BIRTH, THE ROTTED, DEW-SCENTED, TANKARD, TESTAMENT, MERCENARY, And More!

July 27, 2018, 17 minutes ago

Brave History July 27th, 2018 - METALLICA, RAINBOW, KILL DEVIL HILL, DANGEROUS TOYS, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, AC/DC, PANTERA, QUIET RIOT, MORTIFICATION, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DECREPIT BIRTH, THE ROTTED, DEW-SCENTED, TANKARD, TESTAMENT, MERCENARY, And More!

Happy 34th Birthday METALLICA's Ride The Lightning - July 27th, 1984

Happy 63rd Birthday Bobby Rondinelli (RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, THE LIZARDS ) - July 27th, 1955

Happy 54th Birthday Rex Robert Brown (KILL DEVIL HILL, DOWN, PANTERA) - July 27th, 1964

Happy Birthday Mark Geary (DANGEROUS TOYS) – July 27th

R.I.P. Leon Russell Wilkeson (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): April 2nd, 1952 – July 27th, 2001

Happy 39th Birthday AC/DC's Highway To Hell - July 27th, 1979

Happy 34th Birthday PANTERA's Projects In The Jungle - July 27th, 1984

Happy 34th Birthday QUIET RIOT's Condition Critical - July 27th, 1984

Happy 19th Birthday MORTIFICATION's Hammer Of God - July 27th, 1999

Happy 8th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Nightmare - July 27th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday DECREPIT BIRTH's Polarity - July 27th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday THE ROTTED's Anarchogram - July 27th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday DEW-SCENTED’s Icarus - July 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday TANKARD’s A Girl Called Cerveza - July 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Earth - July 27th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday MERCENARY’s Through Our Darkest Days - July 27th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday CHELSEA GRIN's Chelsea Grin (EP) - July 27th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday SVARTSOT’s Maledictus Eris – July 27th, 2011



TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

