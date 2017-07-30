Brave History July 30th, 2017 - SWEET, JETHRO TULL, DEPRESSIVE AGE, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHIMAIRA, And MASSACRE!
July 30, 2017, 41 minutes ago
Happy 68th Birthday SWEET’s Andy Scott - July 30th, 1949
Happy 71st Birthday Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL) - July 30th, 1946
Happy 51st Birthday Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966
Happy 15th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002
Happy 7th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010
Happy 4th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 5th Birthday
MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows – July 30th, 2012
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012