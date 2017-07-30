Brave History July 30th, 2017 - SWEET, JETHRO TULL, DEPRESSIVE AGE, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHIMAIRA, And MASSACRE!

July 30, 2017, 41 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities sweet jethro tull depressive age def leppard blind guardian five finger death punch chimaira massacre

Brave History July 30th, 2017 - SWEET, JETHRO TULL, DEPRESSIVE AGE, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHIMAIRA, And MASSACRE!

Happy 68th Birthday SWEET’s Andy Scott - July 30th, 1949

Happy 71st Birthday Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL) - July 30th, 1946

Happy 51st Birthday Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966

Happy 15th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002

Happy 7th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday

MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows – July 30th, 2012

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012

Featured Audio

VOICES OF EXTREME - "Unbroken" (Smashmouth)

VOICES OF EXTREME - "Unbroken" (Smashmouth)

Featured Video

THE ORDER OF CHAOS Debut “Indoctrination”

THE ORDER OF CHAOS Debut “Indoctrination”

Latest Reviews