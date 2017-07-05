Brave History July 5th, 2017 - SLAYER, STEPPENWOLF, SAGA, AEROSMITH, TEN, HAREM SCAREM, HELIX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BILLY SQUIRE, OVERKILL, IRON MAIDEN, And UNEARTH!

July 5, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 29th Birthday SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988

Happy 67th Birthday Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950

Happy Birthday Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th

Happy 63rd Birthday James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954

Happy 50th Birthday Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967

Happy 49th Birthday Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968

R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992

Happy 34th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983

Happy 33rd Birthday BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984

Happy 29th Birthday OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988

Happy 12th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005

Happy 6th Birthday UNEARTHs Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Latest Reviews