Brave History July 5th, 2017 - SLAYER, STEPPENWOLF, SAGA, AEROSMITH, TEN, HAREM SCAREM, HELIX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BILLY SQUIRE, OVERKILL, IRON MAIDEN, And UNEARTH!
July 5, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 29th Birthday SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988
Happy 67th Birthday Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950
Happy Birthday Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th
Happy 63rd Birthday James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954
Happy 50th Birthday Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967
Happy 49th Birthday Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968
R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992
Happy 34th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983
Happy 33rd Birthday BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984
Happy 29th Birthday OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988
Happy 12th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005
Happy 6th Birthday UNEARTHs Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011