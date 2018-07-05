Brave History July 5th, 2018 - SLAYER, STEPPENWOLF, SAGA, AEROSMITH, TEN, HAREM SCAREM, HELIX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BILLY SQUIRE, OVERKILL, IRON MAIDEN, And UNEARTH!
Happy 30th Birthday SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988
Happy 68th Birthday Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950
Happy Birthday Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th
Happy 64th Birthday James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954
Happy 51st Birthday Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967
Happy 50th Birthday Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968
R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992
Happy 35th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983
Happy 34th Birthday BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984
Happy 30th Birthday OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988
Happy 13th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005
Happy 7th Birthday UNEARTHs Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011