Brave History July 5th, 2018 - SLAYER, STEPPENWOLF, SAGA, AEROSMITH, TEN, HAREM SCAREM, HELIX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BILLY SQUIRE, OVERKILL, IRON MAIDEN, And UNEARTH!

July 5, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities slayer steppenwolf saga aerosmith ten harem scarem helix suicidal tendencies billy squire overkill iron maiden unearth

Brave History July 5th, 2018 - SLAYER, STEPPENWOLF, SAGA, AEROSMITH, TEN, HAREM SCAREM, HELIX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BILLY SQUIRE, OVERKILL, IRON MAIDEN, And UNEARTH!

Happy 30th Birthday SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988

Happy 68th Birthday Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950

Happy Birthday Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th

Happy 64th Birthday James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954

Happy 51st Birthday Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967

Happy 50th Birthday Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968

R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992

Happy 35th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983

Happy 34th Birthday BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984

Happy 30th Birthday OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988

Happy 13th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005

Happy 7th Birthday UNEARTHs Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011



Featured Audio

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Bread And Circuses” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Bread And Circuses” (Amped/Alliance)

Featured Video

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

Latest Reviews