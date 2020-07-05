Brave History July 5th, 2020 - SLAYER, STEPPENWOLF, AEROSMITH, TEN, HAREM SCAREM, HELIX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BILLY SQUIRE, OVERKILL, IRON MAIDEN, And UNEARTH!

July 5, 2020, 9 minutes ago

Happy 32nd Birthday SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988

Happy 70th Birthday Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950

Happy Birthday Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th

Happy 66th Birthday James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954

Happy 53rd Birthday Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967

Happy 52nd Birthday Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968

R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992

Happy 37th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983

Happy 36th Birthday BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984

Happy 32nd Birthday OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988

Happy 15th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday UNEARTH's Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011



