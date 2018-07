Brave History July 7th, 2018 - ICED EARTH, STYX, THE BEATLES, FIREHOUSE, SYMPHONY X, IRON BUTTERFLY, PINK FLOYD, RAINBOW, HELIX, DAVID LEE ROTH, TOXIX, FASTER PUSSYCAT, FREHLEY'S COMET, DREAM THEATER, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

Happy 20th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Something Wicked This Way Comes – June 7th, 1998



Happy 41st Birthday STYX’ The Grand Illusion - July 7th, 1977



Happy 78th Birthday RINGO STARR (THE BEATLES) - July 7th, 1940



Happy 55th Birthday Perry Richardson (FIREHOUSE) - July 7th, 1963



Happy 46th Birthday Jason Rullo (SYMPHONY X) - July 7th, 1972



R.I.P. Larry "Rhino" Reinhardt (IRON BUTTERFLY, CAPTAIN BEYOND): July 7th, 1948 – January 2nd, 2012



R.I.P. Roger Keith "Syd" Barrett (PINK FLOYD): January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006



Happy 41st Birthday RAINBOW's On Stage - July 7th, 1977



Happy 34th Birthday HELIX - Walkin' The Razor's Edge - July 7th, 1984



Happy 34th Birthday ICON's Icon - July 7th, 1984



Happy 32nd Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat ‘Em And Smile - July 7th, 1986



Happy 31st Birthday TOXIK's World Circus - July 7th, 1987



Happy 31st Birthday FASTER PUSSYCAT's Faster Pussycat - July 7th, 1987



Happy 31st Birthday FREHLEY’S COMET's Frehley’s Comet - July 7th, 1987



Happy 26th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Images And Words - July 7th, 1992



Happy 20th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Vision Of Europe – July 7th, 1998



Happy 10th Birthday BLAZE BAYLEY’s The Man Who Would Not Die - July 7th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Blood Oath - July 7th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday CHURCH OF MISERY’s House Of The Unholy – July 7th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Ruination – July 7th, 2009



Happy 3rd Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Coma Ecliptic - July 7th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

BORN OF OSIRIS’ A Higher Place – July 7th, 2009

GRIEF OF WAR’s Worship – July 7th, 2009

NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Into Night’s Requiem Infernal – July 7th, 2009