Brave History July 8th, 2018 - RATT, CANNIBAL CORPSE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SKYCLAD, HELLOWEEN, PRIMUS, EXODUS, DAVID LEE ROTH, CRIMSON GLORY, WHITECHAPEL, JUDAS PRIEST, GOATWHORE, And More!

July 8, 2018, 34 minutes ago

news heavy metal cannibal corpse lynyrd skynyrd ratt skyclad helloween primus exodus david lee roth crimson glory whitechapel judas priest goatwhore

Brave History July 8th, 2018 - RATT, CANNIBAL CORPSE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SKYCLAD, HELLOWEEN, PRIMUS, EXODUS, DAVID LEE ROTH, CRIMSON GLORY, WHITECHAPEL, JUDAS PRIEST, GOATWHORE, And More!

Happy 61st Birthday Carlos Cavazo (RATT, QUIET RIOT) - July 8th, 1957


Happy 49th Birthday George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE, MONSTROSITY) - July 8th, 1969

Happy 67th Birthday Greg T Walker (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT) - July 8th, 1951

Happy 54th Birthday Steve Ramsey (SKYCLAD, SATAN) - July 8th, 1964

Happy 24th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Master Of The Rings - July 8th, 1994

Happy 21st Birthday EMPEROR’s Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk – July 8th, 1997

Happy 21st Birthday PRIMUS’ Brown Album – July 8th, 1997

Happy 21st Birthday EXODUS’ Another Lesson In Violence - July 8th, 1997

Happy 15th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH’s Diamond Dave - July 8th, 2003

R.I.P. John Patrick Jr. McDonald (Midnight from CRIMSON GLORY): April 29th, 1962 - July 8th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Centuries Of Torment: The First 20 Years - July 8th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's This Is Exile - July 8th, 2008

Happy 4th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Redeemer Of Souls - July 8th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Constricting Rage Of The Merciless - July 8th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday STEEL PROPHET’s Omniscient - July 8th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Celestite - July 8th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday

CHELSEA GRIN’s Ashes To Ashes – July 8th, 2014
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Celestite - July 8th, 2014



Featured Audio

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Bread And Circuses” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Bread And Circuses” (Amped/Alliance)

Featured Video

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

Latest Reviews