Brave History July 8th, 2020 - HELLOWEEN, RATT, CANNIBAL CORPSE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SKYCLAD, PRIMUS, EXODUS, DAVID LEE ROTH, CRIMSON GLORY, WHITECHAPEL, JUDAS PRIEST, GOATWHORE, And More!
July 8, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 26th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Master Of The Rings - July 8th, 1994
Happy 63rd Birthday Carlos Cavazo (RATT, QUIET RIOT) - July 8th, 1957
Happy 51st Birthday George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE, MONSTROSITY) - July 8th, 1969
Happy 69th Birthday Greg T Walker (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT) - July 8th, 1951
Happy 56th Birthday Steve Ramsey (SKYCLAD, SATAN) - July 8th, 1964
Happy 23rd Birthday EMPEROR’s Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk – July 8th, 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday PRIMUS’ Brown Album – July 8th, 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday EXODUS’ Another Lesson In Violence - July 8th, 1997
Happy 17th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH’s Diamond Dave - July 8th, 2003
R.I.P. John Patrick Jr. McDonald (Midnight from CRIMSON GLORY): April 29th, 1962 - July 8th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Centuries Of Torment: The First 20 Years - July 8th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's This Is Exile - July 8th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Redeemer Of Souls - July 8th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Constricting Rage Of The Merciless - July 8th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday STEEL PROPHET’s Omniscient - July 8th, 2014
CHELSEA GRIN’s Ashes To Ashes – July 8th, 2014
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Celestite - July 8th, 2014