Brave History July 9th, 2017 - AC/DC, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, SWEET F.A., MOTÖRHEAD, ANTHRAX, SIRENIA, BUTCHER BABIES, KING KOBRA, WHITESNAKE, And BATTLECROSS

R.I.P. Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC) - July 9th, 1946 – February 19th, 1980

After a night of heavy drinking at a London club called the Music Machine, Bon Scott was found dead in the backseat of a Renault 5 in South London on February 19th, 1980. He was 33. It has been contended that pulmonary aspiration of vomit was the cause of Scott's death, but the official cause was listed on the death certificate as "acute alcohol poisoning" and classified as "death by misadventure."



R.I.P. John Ronald "Mitch" Mitchell (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE) - July 9th, 1947 – November 12, 2008



R.I.P. Michael “Wurzel” Burston (MOTÖRHEAD) – October 23rd, 1949 - July 9th, 2011



Happy 52nd Birthday Frank Bello (ANTHRAX) - July 9th, 1965



Happy 4th Birthday SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - July 9th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday BUTCHER BABIES’ Goliath - July 9th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday KING KOBRA’s King Kobra II - July 9th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Made In Britain - July 9th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday BATTLECROSS’ War Of Will - July 9th, 2013

