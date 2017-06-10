Brave History June 10th, 2017 - BEHEMOTH, ROUGH SILK, SONATA ARCTICA, RAINBOW, THE KINKS, PANTERA, CANDLEMASS, CARCASS, NACHTMYSTIUM, BLACK SABBATH, HELLYEAH, INCANTATION, TOMBS, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977



Happy 50th Birthday Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967



Happy 39th Birthday Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978



Happy 35th Birthday RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982



Happy 34th Birthday THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983



Happy 34th Birthday PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983



Happy 31st Birthday CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986



Happy 21st Birthday CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996



Happy 9th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010



Happy 4th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008

Happy 3rd Birthday

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me – June 10th, 2014

THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer – June 10th, 2014

WRETCHED’s Cannibal – June 10th, 2014