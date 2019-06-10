Brave History June 10th, 2019 - BEHEMOTH, ROUGH SILK, SONATA ARCTICA, RAINBOW, THE KINKS, PANTERA, CANDLEMASS, CARCASS, NACHTMYSTIUM, BLACK SABBATH, HELLYEAH, INCANTATION, TOMBS, And More!

Happy 42nd Birthday Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977



Happy 52nd Birthday Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967



Happy 41st Birthday Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978



Happy 37th Birthday RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982



Happy 36th Birthday THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983



Happy 36th Birthday PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983



Happy 33rd Birthday CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986



Happy 23rd Birthday CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996



Happy 11th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me – June 10th, 2014

THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer – June 10th, 2014

WRETCHED’s Cannibal – June 10th, 2014