Brave History June 10th, 2020 - BEHEMOTH, ROUGH SILK, SONATA ARCTICA, RAINBOW, THE KINKS, PANTERA, CANDLEMASS, CARCASS, NACHTMYSTIUM, BLACK SABBATH, HELLYEAH, INCANTATION, TOMBS, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977



Happy 53rd Birthday Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967



Happy 42nd Birthday Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978



Happy 38th Birthday RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982



Happy 37th Birthday THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983



Happy 37th Birthday PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983



Happy 34th Birthday CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986



Happy 24th Birthday CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996



Happy 12th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday (June 10th, 2014)

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me

THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer

WRETCHED’s Cannibal