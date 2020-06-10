Brave History June 10th, 2020 - BEHEMOTH, ROUGH SILK, SONATA ARCTICA, RAINBOW, THE KINKS, PANTERA, CANDLEMASS, CARCASS, NACHTMYSTIUM, BLACK SABBATH, HELLYEAH, INCANTATION, TOMBS, And More!

June 10, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities behemoth rough silk sonata arctica rainbow the kinks pantera candlemass carcass nachymystium black sabbath incantation tombs mekong delta

Happy 43rd Birthday Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977

Happy 53rd Birthday Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967

Happy 42nd Birthday Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978

Happy 38th Birthday RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982

Happy 37th Birthday THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983

Happy 37th Birthday PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983

Happy 34th Birthday CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986

Happy 24th Birthday CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996 

Happy 12th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday (June 10th, 2014)
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me
THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer 
WRETCHED’s Cannibal



FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

