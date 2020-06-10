Brave History June 10th, 2020 - BEHEMOTH, ROUGH SILK, SONATA ARCTICA, RAINBOW, THE KINKS, PANTERA, CANDLEMASS, CARCASS, NACHTMYSTIUM, BLACK SABBATH, HELLYEAH, INCANTATION, TOMBS, And More!
June 10, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 43rd Birthday Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977
Happy 53rd Birthday Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967
Happy 42nd Birthday Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978
Happy 38th Birthday RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982
Happy 37th Birthday THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983
Happy 37th Birthday PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983
Happy 34th Birthday CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986
Happy 24th Birthday CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996
Happy 12th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday (June 10th, 2014)
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me
THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer
WRETCHED’s Cannibal