Brave History June 12th, 2018 - BOSTON, ROY HARPER, ASIA, CHEAP TRICK, KRISIUN, MEGADETH, PIG DESTROYER, RUSH, And More!
June 12, 2018, 32 minutes ago
R.I.P. Bradley Edward “Brad” Delp (BOSTON): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007
Happy 77th Birthday ROY HARPER (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN's "Hats Off To (Roy) Harper") - June 12th, 1941
Happy 69th Birthday John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - June 12th, 1949
Happy 67th Birthday Bun E. Carlos (CHEAP TRICK) - June 12th, 1951
Happy 44th Birthday Max Kolesne (KRISIUN) - June 12th, 1974
Happy 33rd Birthday MEGADETH's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - June 12th, 1985
Happy 11th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Phantom Limb - June 12th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday RUSH's Clockwork Angels - June 12th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday
CELESTIAL's Desolate North - June 12th, 2006
DISARMONIA MUNDI's Mind Tricks - June 12th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday
A PERFECT MURDER's War Of Aggression - June 12th, 2007
ANTERIOR's This Age Of Silence - June 12th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday KLANK’s Urban Warfare – June 12th, 2012