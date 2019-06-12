Brave History June 12th, 2019 - BOSTON, ROY HARPER, ASIA, CHEAP TRICK, KRISIUN, MEGADETH, PIG DESTROYER, RUSH, And More!

R.I.P. Bradley Edward “Brad” Delp (BOSTON): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007

Happy 78th Birthday ROY HARPER (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN's "Hats Off To (Roy) Harper") - June 12th, 1941

Happy 70th Birthday John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - June 12th, 1949

Happy 68th Birthday Bun E. Carlos (CHEAP TRICK) - June 12th, 1951

Happy 45th Birthday Max Kolesne (KRISIUN) - June 12th, 1974 

Happy 34th Birthday MEGADETH's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - June 12th, 1985

Happy 12th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Phantom Limb - June 12th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday RUSH's Clockwork Angels - June 12th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday
CELESTIAL's Desolate North - June 12th, 2006
DISARMONIA MUNDI's Mind Tricks - June 12th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday
A PERFECT MURDER's War Of Aggression - June 12th, 2007
ANTERIOR's This Age Of Silence - June 12th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday KLANK’s Urban Warfare – June 12th, 2012



