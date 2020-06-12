Brave History June 12th, 2020 - MEGADETH, BOSTON, ROY HARPER, ASIA, CHEAP TRICK, KRISIUN, PIG DESTROYER, RUSH, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday MEGADETH's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - June 12th, 1985



R.I.P. Bradley Edward “Brad” Delp (BOSTON): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007



Happy 79th Birthday ROY HARPER (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN's "Hats Off To (Roy) Harper") - June 12th, 1941



Happy 71st Birthday John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - June 12th, 1949



Happy 69th Birthday Bun E. Carlos (CHEAP TRICK) - June 12th, 1951



Happy 46th Birthday Max Kolesne (KRISIUN) - June 12th, 1974



Happy 13th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Phantom Limb - June 12th, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday RUSH's Clockwork Angels - June 12th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday

CELESTIAL's Desolate North - June 12th, 2006

DISARMONIA MUNDI's Mind Tricks - June 12th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday

A PERFECT MURDER's War Of Aggression - June 12th, 2007

ANTERIOR's This Age Of Silence - June 12th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday KLANK’s Urban Warfare – June 12th, 2012