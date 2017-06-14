Brave History June 14th, 2017 - KING DIAMOND, ARGENT, YES, SLADE, QUEENSRŸCHE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER, ARTILLERY, STATIC-X, GRAVE, FREEDOM CALL, And MAGNUS KARLSSON
June 14, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 61st Birthday KING DIAMOND (MERCYFUL FATE) - June 14th, 1956
Happy 72nd Birthday Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945
Happy 68th Birthday Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949
Happy 65th Birthday Jimmy Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952
Happy 54th Birthday Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963
Happy 37th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980
Happy 34th Birthday EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983
Happy 28th Birthday ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989
Happy 12th Birthday STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005
Happy 7th Birthday GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010