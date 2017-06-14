Brave History June 14th, 2017 - KING DIAMOND, ARGENT, YES, SLADE, QUEENSRŸCHE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER, ARTILLERY, STATIC-X, GRAVE, FREEDOM CALL, And MAGNUS KARLSSON

June 14, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 61st Birthday KING DIAMOND (MERCYFUL FATE) - June 14th, 1956



Happy 72nd Birthday Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945



Happy 68th Birthday Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949



Happy 65th Birthday Jimmy Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952



Happy 54th Birthday Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963



Happy 37th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980



Happy 34th Birthday EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983



Happy 28th Birthday ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989



Happy 12th Birthday STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005



Happy 7th Birthday GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010