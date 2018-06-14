Brave History June 14th, 2018 - KING DIAMOND, ARGENT, YES, SLADE, QUEENSRŸCHE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER, ARTILLERY, STATIC-X, GRAVE, FREEDOM CALL, And MAGNUS KARLSSON
June 14, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 62nd Birthday KING DIAMOND (MERCYFUL FATE) - June 14th, 1956
Happy 73rd Birthday Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945
Happy 69th Birthday Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949
Happy 66th Birthday Jimmy Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952
Happy 55th Birthday Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963
Happy 38th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980
Happy 35th Birthday EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983
Happy 29th Birthday ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989
Happy 13th Birthday STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010