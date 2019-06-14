Brave History June 14th, 2019 - KING DIAMOND, ARGENT, YES, SLADE, QUEENSRŸCHE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER, ARTILLERY, STATIC-X, GRAVE, FREEDOM CALL, And MAGNUS KARLSSON
June 14, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 63rd Birthday KING DIAMOND (MERCYFUL FATE) - June 14th, 1956
Happy 74th Birthday Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945
Happy 70th Birthday Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949
Happy 67th Birthday Jimmy Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952
Happy 56th Birthday Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963
Happy 39th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980
Happy 36th Birthday EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983
Happy 30th Birthday ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989
Happy 14th Birthday STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010