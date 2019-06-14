Brave History June 14th, 2019 - KING DIAMOND, ARGENT, YES, SLADE, QUEENSRŸCHE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER, ARTILLERY, STATIC-X, GRAVE, FREEDOM CALL, And MAGNUS KARLSSON

June 14, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 63rd Birthday KING DIAMOND (MERCYFUL FATE) - June 14th, 1956



Happy 74th Birthday Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945



Happy 70th Birthday Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949



Happy 67th Birthday Jimmy Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952



Happy 56th Birthday Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963



Happy 39th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980



Happy 36th Birthday EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983



Happy 30th Birthday ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989



Happy 14th Birthday STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010