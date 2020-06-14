Brave History June 14th, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, ARGENT, YES, SLADE, QUEENSRŸCHE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER, ARTILLERY, STATIC-X, GRAVE, FREEDOM CALL, And MAGNUS KARLSSON

June 14, 2020, 25 minutes ago

Happy 64th Birthday KING DIAMOND (MERCYFUL FATE) - June 14th, 1956

Happy 75th Birthday Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945

Happy 71st Birthday Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949

Happy 68th Birthday Jimmy Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952

Happy 57th Birthday Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963

Happy 40th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980

Happy 37th Birthday EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983

Happy 31st Birthday ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989

Happy 15th Birthday STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005

Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010



