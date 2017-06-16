Brave History June 16th, 2017 - MEGADETH, MARILLION, TYPE O NEGATIVE, DEVILDRIVER, CULT OF LUNA, GRAVEWORM, MADDER MORTEM, SWORN ENEMY, And More!
June 16, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 45th Birthday Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH, ANGRA) - June 16th, 1972
Happy 64th Birthday Ian Mosley (MARILLION) - June 16th, 1953
Happy 26th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE's Slow Deep And Hard - June 16th, 1991
Happy 10th Birthday DEVILDRIVER's The Last Kind Words - June 16th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday CULT OF LUNA's Eternal Kingdom - June 16th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday GRAVEWORM's Diabolical Figures - June 16th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday MADDER MORTEM's Eight Ways - June 16th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday SWORN ENEMY's Total World Domination - June 16th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday EXIT TEN's Remember The Day - June 16th, 2008
Happy 2nd Birthday IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Hail Mary – June 16th, 2015