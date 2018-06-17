Brave History June 17th, 2018 - MEGADETH, SANTANA, HANOI ROCKS, MARILLION, VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SYMPHONY X, DYING FETUS, KALMAH, And More

June 17, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities hanoi rocks santana marillion van halen bon jovi megadeth rhapsody of fire symphony x dying fetus kalmah

Brave History June 17th, 2018 - MEGADETH, SANTANA, HANOI ROCKS, MARILLION, VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SYMPHONY X, DYING FETUS, KALMAH, And More

Happy 21st Birthday MEGADETH's Cryptic Writings - June 17th, 1997

Happy 71st Birthday Gregg Alan Rolie (SANTANA, JOURNEY) - June 17th, 1947

Happy 56th Birthday MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) - June 17th, 1962

Happy 33rd Birthday MARILLION's Misplaced Childhood - June 17th, 1985

Happy 30th Birthday documentary The Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years – June 17th, 1988

Happy 27th Birthday VAN HALEN's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge - June 17th, 1991

Happy 21st Birthday JON BON JOVI's Destination Anywhere - June 17th, 1997

Happy 7th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s From Chaos To Eternity - June 17th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ Iconoclast - June 17th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday DYING FETUS’ Reign Supreme - June 17th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday KALMAH’s Seventh Swamphony - June 17th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday ABIGOR's Fractal Possession - June 17th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday SUN CAGED’s The Lotus Effect – June 17th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN’s Re-Evolution (compilation) – June 17th, 2013



Featured Audio

IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

AXMINISTER Premiere "Prey"

AXMINISTER Premiere "Prey"

Latest Reviews