Brave History June 17th, 2018 - MEGADETH, SANTANA, HANOI ROCKS, MARILLION, VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SYMPHONY X, DYING FETUS, KALMAH, And More

Happy 21st Birthday MEGADETH's Cryptic Writings - June 17th, 1997



Happy 71st Birthday Gregg Alan Rolie (SANTANA, JOURNEY) - June 17th, 1947



Happy 56th Birthday MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) - June 17th, 1962



Happy 33rd Birthday MARILLION's Misplaced Childhood - June 17th, 1985



Happy 30th Birthday documentary The Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years – June 17th, 1988



Happy 27th Birthday VAN HALEN's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge - June 17th, 1991



Happy 21st Birthday JON BON JOVI's Destination Anywhere - June 17th, 1997



Happy 7th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s From Chaos To Eternity - June 17th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ Iconoclast - June 17th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday DYING FETUS’ Reign Supreme - June 17th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday KALMAH’s Seventh Swamphony - June 17th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday ABIGOR's Fractal Possession - June 17th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday SUN CAGED’s The Lotus Effect – June 17th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN’s Re-Evolution (compilation) – June 17th, 2013