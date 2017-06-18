Brave History June 18th, 2017 - PAUL MCCARTNEY, STRYPER, GUNS N' ROSES, FOUR HORSEMEN, EQUILIBRIUM, SPINESHANK, DEVIN TOWNSEND, DARK MOOR, FUCK THE FACTS, HIGH ON FIRE, And More!

June 18, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities paul mccartney stryper guns n' roses four horsemen equilibrium spineshank devin townsend dark moor fuck the facts

Brave History June 18th, 2017 - PAUL MCCARTNEY, STRYPER, GUNS N' ROSES, FOUR HORSEMEN, EQUILIBRIUM, SPINESHANK, DEVIN TOWNSEND, DARK MOOR, FUCK THE FACTS, HIGH ON FIRE, And More!

Happy 75th Birthday PAUL MCCARTNEY (THE BEATLES, WINGS) - June 18th, 1942

Happy 56th Birthday Richard "Oz Fox" Alfonso Martinez (STRYPER) - June 18th, 1961

Happy 54th Birthday Darren "Dizzy" Arthur Reed (GUNS N' ROSES) - June 18th, 1963

R.I.P. Frank Starr (FOUR HORSEMEN) who died on June 18th, 1999 after being in a coma in hospital since an October 1995 motorcycle accident.

R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997

Happy 7th Birthday EQUILIBRIUM's Rekreatur - June 18th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance - June 18th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s By A Thread – Live in London - June 18th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday DARK MOOR’s Ars Musica - June 18th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ Amer (EP) – July 18th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE’s Spitting Fire Live Vol. 1/2 - June 18th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Old Bones Make New Blooms (EP) – June 18th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance – June 18th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday VALIENT THORR’s Our Own Masters – June 18th, 2013

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

Latest Reviews