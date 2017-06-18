Brave History June 18th, 2017 - PAUL MCCARTNEY, STRYPER, GUNS N' ROSES, FOUR HORSEMEN, EQUILIBRIUM, SPINESHANK, DEVIN TOWNSEND, DARK MOOR, FUCK THE FACTS, HIGH ON FIRE, And More!
Happy 75th Birthday PAUL MCCARTNEY (THE BEATLES, WINGS) - June 18th, 1942
Happy 56th Birthday Richard "Oz Fox" Alfonso Martinez (STRYPER) - June 18th, 1961
Happy 54th Birthday Darren "Dizzy" Arthur Reed (GUNS N' ROSES) - June 18th, 1963
R.I.P. Frank Starr (FOUR HORSEMEN) who died on June 18th, 1999 after being in a coma in hospital since an October 1995 motorcycle accident.
R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997
Happy 7th Birthday EQUILIBRIUM's Rekreatur - June 18th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance - June 18th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s By A Thread – Live in London - June 18th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday DARK MOOR’s Ars Musica - June 18th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ Amer (EP) – July 18th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE’s Spitting Fire Live Vol. 1/2 - June 18th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Old Bones Make New Blooms (EP) – June 18th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday VALIENT THORR’s Our Own Masters – June 18th, 2013