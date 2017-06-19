Brave History June 19th, 2017 - AC/DC, HEART, THUNDER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR, JIMMY PAGE, CARPATHIAN FOREST, ANATA, EX DEO, GOATWHORE, INSAHN, WHITECHAPEL, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, VIRGIN STEELE, And More7
June 19, 2017, 28 minutes ago
Happy 54th Birthday Simon Wright (DIO DISCIPLES, DIO, AC/DC) - June 19th, 1963
Happy 67th Birthday Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950
Happy 57th Birthday Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960
Happy 38th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979
Happy 28th Birthday KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989
Happy 28th Birthday JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988
Happy 11th Birthday CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015
Happy 2ndBirthday VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday
BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor – June 19th, 2012
CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve (EP) – June 19th, 2012
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give – June 19th, 2012
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker – June 19th, 2012
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless – June 19th, 2012