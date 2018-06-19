Brave History June 19th, 2018 - AC/DC, HEART, THUNDER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR, JIMMY PAGE, CARPATHIAN FOREST, ANATA, EX DEO, GOATWHORE, INSAHN, WHITECHAPEL, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, VIRGIN STEELE, And More

Happy 55th Birthday Simon Wright (DIO DISCIPLES, DIO, AC/DC) - June 19th, 1963



Happy 68th Birthday Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950



Happy 58th Birthday Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960



Happy 39th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979



Happy 29th Birthday KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989



Happy 29th Birthday JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988



Happy 12th Birthday CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006



Happy 9th Birthday EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday

BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor – June 19th, 2012

CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve (EP) – June 19th, 2012

THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give – June 19th, 2012

RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker – June 19th, 2012

VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless – June 19th, 2012