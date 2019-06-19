Brave History June 19th, 2019 - AC/DC, HEART, THUNDER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR, JIMMY PAGE, CARPATHIAN FOREST, ANATA, EX DEO, GOATWHORE, INSAHN, WHITECHAPEL, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, VIRGIN STEELE, And More

June 19, 2019, an hour ago

Brave History June 19th, 2019 - AC/DC, HEART, THUNDER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR, JIMMY PAGE, CARPATHIAN FOREST, ANATA, EX DEO, GOATWHORE, INSAHN, WHITECHAPEL, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, VIRGIN STEELE, And More

Happy 56th Birthday Simon Wright (DIO DISCIPLES, DIO, AC/DC) - June 19th, 1963

Happy 69th Birthday Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950

Happy 59th Birthday Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960

Happy 40th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979

Happy 30th Birthday KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989

Happy 30th Birthday JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988

Happy 13th Birthday CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday 
BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor – June 19th, 2012
CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve (EP) – June 19th, 2012
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give – June 19th, 2012
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker – June 19th, 2012
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless – June 19th, 2012



