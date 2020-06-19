Brave History June 19th, 2020 - AC/DC, HEART, THUNDER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR, JIMMY PAGE, CARPATHIAN FOREST, ANATA, EX DEO, GOATWHORE, INSAHN, WHITECHAPEL, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, VIRGIN STEELE, And More
June 19, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 57th Birthday Simon Wright (DIO DISCIPLES, DIO, AC/DC) - June 19th, 1963
Happy 70th Birthday Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950
Happy 60th Birthday Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960
Happy 41st Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979
Happy 31st Birthday KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989
Happy 31st Birthday JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988
Happy 14th Birthday CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 15th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday (June 19th, 2012)
BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor
CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve (EP)
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless