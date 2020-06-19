Brave History June 19th, 2020 - AC/DC, HEART, THUNDER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR, JIMMY PAGE, CARPATHIAN FOREST, ANATA, EX DEO, GOATWHORE, INSAHN, WHITECHAPEL, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, VIRGIN STEELE, And More

June 19, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities ac/dc heart thunder blue oyster cult jimmy page carpathian forest anata ex deo goatwhore insahn whitechapel virgin steele luca turilli's rhapsody

Brave History June 19th, 2020 - AC/DC, HEART, THUNDER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR, JIMMY PAGE, CARPATHIAN FOREST, ANATA, EX DEO, GOATWHORE, INSAHN, WHITECHAPEL, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, VIRGIN STEELE, And More

Happy 57th Birthday Simon Wright (DIO DISCIPLES, DIO, AC/DC) - June 19th, 1963

Happy 70th Birthday Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950

Happy 60th Birthday Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960

Happy 41st Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979

Happy 31st Birthday KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989

Happy 31st Birthday JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988

Happy 14th Birthday CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday (June 19th, 2012)
BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor 
CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve (EP) 
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give 
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker 
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews