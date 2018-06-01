Brave History June 1st, 2018 - TRIUMPH, CACTUS, ROLLING STONES, DEPRESSIVE AGE, CORONER, SODOM, DESTRUCTION, ANNIHILATOR, L.A. GUNS, IMMOLATION, ELUVEITIE, KREATOR, JORN, DELAIN, GOTTHARD, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, And More!

June 1, 2018, 23 minutes ago

Brave History June 1st, 2018 - TRIUMPH, CACTUS, ROLLING STONES, DEPRESSIVE AGE, CORONER, SODOM, DESTRUCTION, ANNIHILATOR, L.A. GUNS, IMMOLATION, ELUVEITIE, KREATOR, JORN, DELAIN, GOTTHARD, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday Mike Levine (TRIUMPH) - June 1st, 1949

Happy 73rd Birthday James William McCarty (CACTUS, BUDDY MILES EXPRESS, MITCH RYDER) June 1st, 1945

Happy 71st Birthday Ron Wood (ROLLING STONES, JEFF BECK GROUP, THE FACES) - June 1st, 1947

Happy 52nd Birthday Ingo Grigoleit (ex-DEPRESSIVE AGE) – June 1st, 1966

Happy 31st Birthday CORONER's R.I.P. - June 1st, 1987

Happy 29th Birthday SODOM's Agent Orange - June 1st, 1989

Happy 28th Birthday DESTRUCTION's Cracked Brain - June 1st, 1990

Happy 19th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Criteria For A Black Widow - June 1st, 1999

Happy 19th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Shrinking Violet - June 1st, 1999
 

Happy 19th Birthday IMMOLATION's Failure For Gods - June 1st, 1999

Happy 12th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Spirit - June 1st, 2006

Happy 6th Birthday KREATOR’s Phantom Antichrist - June 1st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday JORN’s Bring Heavy Rock To The Land - June 1st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday DELAIN’s We Are The Others - June 1st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Firebirth - June 1st, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday NUCLEAR ASSAULT’s Pounder – June 1st, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
AVULSED’s Nullo (The Pleasure Of Self-Mutilation) – June 1st, 2009
BUCKETHEAD’s Forensic Follies – June 1st, 2009
PANTHEON I’s Worlds I Create – June 1st, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday INSISION’s End Of All – June 1st, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday
BE’LAKOR’s Of Breath And Bone – June 1st, 2012
CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Nine – June 1st, 2012
EMPIRES OF EDEN’s Channelling The Infinite – June 1st, 2012



