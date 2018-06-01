Brave History June 1st, 2018 - TRIUMPH, CACTUS, ROLLING STONES, DEPRESSIVE AGE, CORONER, SODOM, DESTRUCTION, ANNIHILATOR, L.A. GUNS, IMMOLATION, ELUVEITIE, KREATOR, JORN, DELAIN, GOTTHARD, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday Mike Levine (TRIUMPH) - June 1st, 1949



Happy 73rd Birthday James William McCarty (CACTUS, BUDDY MILES EXPRESS, MITCH RYDER) June 1st, 1945



Happy 71st Birthday Ron Wood (ROLLING STONES, JEFF BECK GROUP, THE FACES) - June 1st, 1947

Happy 52nd Birthday Ingo Grigoleit (ex-DEPRESSIVE AGE) – June 1st, 1966



Happy 31st Birthday CORONER's R.I.P. - June 1st, 1987



Happy 29th Birthday SODOM's Agent Orange - June 1st, 1989



Happy 28th Birthday DESTRUCTION's Cracked Brain - June 1st, 1990



Happy 19th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Criteria For A Black Widow - June 1st, 1999



Happy 19th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Shrinking Violet - June 1st, 1999



Happy 19th Birthday IMMOLATION's Failure For Gods - June 1st, 1999



Happy 12th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Spirit - June 1st, 2006



Happy 6th Birthday KREATOR’s Phantom Antichrist - June 1st, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday JORN’s Bring Heavy Rock To The Land - June 1st, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday DELAIN’s We Are The Others - June 1st, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Firebirth - June 1st, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday NUCLEAR ASSAULT’s Pounder – June 1st, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

AVULSED’s Nullo (The Pleasure Of Self-Mutilation) – June 1st, 2009

BUCKETHEAD’s Forensic Follies – June 1st, 2009

PANTHEON I’s Worlds I Create – June 1st, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday INSISION’s End Of All – June 1st, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

BE’LAKOR’s Of Breath And Bone – June 1st, 2012

CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Nine – June 1st, 2012

EMPIRES OF EDEN’s Channelling The Infinite – June 1st, 2012