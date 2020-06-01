Brave History June 1st, 2020 - TRIUMPH, CACTUS, ROLLING STONES, DEPRESSIVE AGE, CORONER, SODOM, DESTRUCTION, ANNIHILATOR, L.A. GUNS, IMMOLATION, ELUVEITIE, KREATOR, JORN, DELAIN, GOTTHARD, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, And More!
June 1, 2020, 30 minutes ago
Happy 71st Birthday Mike Levine (TRIUMPH) - June 1st, 1949
Happy 75th Birthday James William McCarty (CACTUS, BUDDY MILES EXPRESS, MITCH RYDER) June 1st, 1945
Happy 73rd Birthday Ron Wood (ROLLING STONES, JEFF BECK GROUP, THE FACES) - June 1st, 1947
Happy 54th Birthday Ingo Grigoleit (ex-DEPRESSIVE AGE) – June 1st, 1966
Happy 33rd Birthday CORONER's R.I.P. - June 1st, 1987
Happy 31st Birthday SODOM's Agent Orange - June 1st, 1989
Happy 30th Birthday DESTRUCTION's Cracked Brain - June 1st, 1990
Happy 21st Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Criteria For A Black Widow - June 1st, 1999
Happy 21st Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Shrinking Violet - June 1st, 1999
Happy 21st Birthday IMMOLATION's Failure For Gods - June 1st, 1999
Happy 14th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Spirit - June 1st, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday KREATOR’s Phantom Antichrist - June 1st, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday JORN’s Bring Heavy Rock To The Land - June 1st, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday DELAIN’s We Are The Others - June 1st, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Firebirth - June 1st, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday NUCLEAR ASSAULT’s Pounder – June 1st, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
AVULSED’s Nullo (The Pleasure Of Self-Mutilation) – June 1st, 2009
BUCKETHEAD’s Forensic Follies – June 1st, 2009
PANTHEON I’s Worlds I Create – June 1st, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday INSISION’s End Of All – June 1st, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday
BE’LAKOR’s Of Breath And Bone – June 1st, 2012
CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Nine – June 1st, 2012
EMPIRES OF EDEN’s Channelling The Infinite – June 1st, 2012