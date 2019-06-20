Brave History June 20th, 2019 - FAITH NO MORE, VAN HALEN, GIRLSCHOOL, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, EXCEL, SAXON, DEEP PURPLE, MR. BIG, BLACK SABBATH, KING DIAMOND, SCAR SYMMETRY, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, TANKARD, And More!
June 20, 2019, 6 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989
Happy 65th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954
R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007
Happy 41st Birthday FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978
Happy 34th Birthday SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985
Happy 30th Birthday EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989
Happy 31st Birthday SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988
Happy 31st Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988
Happy 30th Birthday - MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989
Happy 24th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995
Happy 19th Birthday KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000
Happy 11th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014