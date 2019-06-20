Brave History June 20th, 2019 - FAITH NO MORE, VAN HALEN, GIRLSCHOOL, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, EXCEL, SAXON, DEEP PURPLE, MR. BIG, BLACK SABBATH, KING DIAMOND, SCAR SYMMETRY, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, TANKARD, And More!

June 20, 2019, 6 minutes ago

Brave History June 20th, 2019 - FAITH NO MORE, VAN HALEN, GIRLSCHOOL, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, EXCEL, SAXON, DEEP PURPLE, MR. BIG, BLACK SABBATH, KING DIAMOND, SCAR SYMMETRY, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, TANKARD, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989

Happy 65th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954

R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007

Happy 41st Birthday FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978

Happy 34th Birthday SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985

Happy 30th Birthday EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989

Happy 31st Birthday SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988

Happy 31st Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988

Happy 30th Birthday - MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989

Happy 24th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995

Happy 19th Birthday KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000

Happy 11th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014



